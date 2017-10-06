Cabinet introduces electronic auctions for sale of quotas of ozone-depleting substances

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers is introducing electronic auctions for distribution of the national quota on imports of ozone-depleting substances.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Earlier imports of such materials required receiving a license. As noted in the explanatory note of the Cabinet resolution, Ukraine did not import any ozone-depleting substances in 2016.

Restrictions for imports of ozone-depleting substances were agreed in the Montreal Protocol.