Facts

11:17 06.10.2017

Cabinet introduces electronic auctions for sale of quotas of ozone-depleting substances

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers is introducing electronic auctions for distribution of the national quota on imports of ozone-depleting substances.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Earlier imports of such materials required receiving a license. As noted in the explanatory note of the Cabinet resolution, Ukraine did not import any ozone-depleting substances in 2016.

Restrictions for imports of ozone-depleting substances were agreed in the Montreal Protocol.

