10:43 06.10.2017

MHP doesn't see land bank expansion as its number one priority

Alternative energy is currently a top priority for investment, founder and majority shareholder of Myronivsky Hliboproduct (MHP) Yuriy Kosiuk has said.

"The world is changing and we are changing; we used to talk about the [land] bank, and now about efficiency. We used to say that we wanted to expand the land bank. If we have an alternative today to go for alternative energy or to expand the land bank, then alternative energy is probably more interesting," he said during Kyiv International Economic Forum on Thursday, October 5.

According to the businessman, the expansion of the land bank is today a number three priority.

"We are interested in investing in biogas, solar [energy], new client-oriented projects, into IT projects. They demonstrate great return on investment, and we are becoming unique in this," Kosiuk said.

MHP is the largest poultry producer in Ukraine. It is also engaged in production of grains, sunflower oil, and meat.

MHP's net profit in 2016 was $69 million against $113 million in net loss in 2015. Its revenue grew by 7%, to $1.135 billion.

As of the beginning of 2016, its land bank included about 370,000 ha.

