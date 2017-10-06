Mykolaiv City Council removes city mayor

Deputies of the Mykolaiv City Council removed the city mayor Oleksandr Senkevych at an extraordinary session on October 5, NikVesti online edition has reported.

Some 42 deputies voted for the early termination of Senkevych's powers by a secret ballot procedure.

Prior to this, the deputies of the Mykolaiv City Council recognized Senkevych's performance as unsatisfactory, as well as the work of executive authorities and deputy mayors.

In turn, Senkevych said that he considers the decision of the deputies on the early termination of his powers as a mayor of the city illegal. He said he would challenge it in court.