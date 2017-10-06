Facts

10:12 06.10.2017

Mykolaiv City Council removes city mayor

Deputies of the Mykolaiv City Council removed the city mayor Oleksandr Senkevych at an extraordinary session on October 5, NikVesti online edition has reported.

Some 42 deputies voted for the early termination of Senkevych's powers by a secret ballot procedure.

Prior to this, the deputies of the Mykolaiv City Council recognized Senkevych's performance as unsatisfactory, as well as the work of executive authorities and deputy mayors.

In turn, Senkevych said that he considers the decision of the deputies on the early termination of his powers as a mayor of the city illegal. He said he would challenge it in court.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Rada passes presidential bill on provision of Ukraine's sovereignty over occupied Donbas as basis

Turchynov equates vote disruption on recognition of Russia as aggressor country to treason

Parubiy closes Rada's session

Erdogan to visit Kyiv on Oct 9

European Parliament adopts resolution on human rights in Crimea

LATEST

MHP doesn't see land bank expansion as its number one priority

Judicial reform to increase number of appeals to ECHR – lawyers

Rada passes bill on key principles of ensuring cyber security

Poroshenko submits revised bill to Rada on special status of uncontrolled Donbas territories

Rada urging Inter-Parliamentary Union to boycott St. Petersburg session

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
price.ua/catalog4105.html
ADVERTISING