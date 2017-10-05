Poroshenko submits revised bill to Rada on special status of uncontrolled Donbas territories

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has submitted to Ukrainian parliament a revised bill No. 7164 On the Creation of Necessary Conditions for Peaceful Settlement of the Situation in Certain Areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which prolongs the special status of some areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The text of the revised bill which was posted on the Verkhovna Rada website on October 5 contains a provision saying that the special status of some areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions will continue only after all conditions stated in Article 10 of the new law are fulfilled, specifically, as regards the withdrawal of all illegal armed units, their military equipment, and also militants and mercenaries from the territory of Ukraine.

Earlier that day, the People's Front faction in the Verkhovna Rada demanded that the bill on the creation of necessary conditions for peaceful settlement of the situation in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions should envisage a provision according to which these territories will be granted special status only after final and verified "withdrawal from certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Russian troops."