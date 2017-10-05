Volker confirms his meeting with Surkov in Belgrade on Oct 7

United States Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker has said that he will meet with Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov in Serbia's capital Belgrade on October 7.

"Will meet Russian counterpart Oct 7 in Belgrade to discuss how to catalyze Minsk implementation and restore Ukraine's territorial integrity," Volker wrote on his Twitter page.

In was reported earlier that Surkov and Volker would hold their second meeting in Serbia on Saturday. Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Tefft said that Volker and Surkov could discuss a possible United Nations peacekeeping mission for Donbas at their meeting in early October.

Volker himself told reporters in Kyiv earlier that he was planning to discuss issues concerning restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and security with Surkov.

Surkov and Volker held their first meeting in Minsk on August 21.