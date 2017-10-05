Facts

12:49 05.10.2017

Volker confirms his meeting with Surkov in Belgrade on Oct 7

United States Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker has said that he will meet with Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov in Serbia's capital Belgrade on October 7.

"Will meet Russian counterpart Oct 7 in Belgrade to discuss how to catalyze Minsk implementation and restore Ukraine's territorial integrity," Volker wrote on his Twitter page.

In was reported earlier that Surkov and Volker would hold their second meeting in Serbia on Saturday. Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Tefft said that Volker and Surkov could discuss a possible United Nations peacekeeping mission for Donbas at their meeting in early October.

Volker himself told reporters in Kyiv earlier that he was planning to discuss issues concerning restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and security with Surkov.

Surkov and Volker held their first meeting in Minsk on August 21.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

European Parliament adopts resolution on human rights in Crimea

Poroshenko submits revised bill to Rada on special status of uncontrolled Donbas territories

Rada urging Inter-Parliamentary Union to boycott St. Petersburg session

President again proposes creating anti-corruption chamber in Supreme Court

Odesa Regional Council Deputy Chair Radkovsky shot at and wounded on Wednesday

LATEST

Rada passes bill on key principles of ensuring cyber security

Militants shell Ukrainian positions 19 times on Wednesday, 2 servicemen wounded

Ukraine blames other side for ceasefire breaches at contact group meeting

Armed forces, military hardware may be used in peacetime to protect Ukrainian sovereignty – presidential bill

Draft law on returning sovereignty to Donbas includes temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories on land, sea

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
спортивные тренажеры на price.ua
ADVERTISING