President again proposes creating anti-corruption chamber in Supreme Court

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has called for the creation of a separate anti-corruption chamber within the new Supreme Court of Ukraine, as well as for the renewal of the composition of judges of the Pechersky and Solomiansky district courts in Kyiv so as to speed up the consideration of corruption-related cases.

"I think that in the near future we can create, as I've already said, a specialized anti-corruption chamber in the Supreme Court, which will have an appeal institution for all anti-corruption cases," he said at a meeting with students in Chernihiv on October 4.

Poroshenko said that it was also necessary to speed up the renewal on a competitive basis of courts in Kyiv, in particular, judges in the Pechersky and Solomiansky district courts.

"The capital accounts for the lion's share of anti-corruption cases that need to be considered immediately. This should be objective, fair, unbiased, but immediate," he said.

Poroshenko said that this should be done not instead of creating an anti-corruption court.

"This is in addition to it, so that we do not lose time as part of a single anti-corruption strategy," he said.