Facts

11:32 05.10.2017

Odesa Regional Council Deputy Chair Radkovsky shot at and wounded on Wednesday

Unidentified persons attacked Deputy Chairman of Odesa Regional Council Oleh Radkovsky in the center of Odesa on Wednesday.

Radkovsky received three gunshot wounds, the regional council's press service told Interfax-Ukraine

According to preliminary information, his life is out of danger.

The press service of Odesa patrol police confirmed the fact of shooting, adding that currently investigators are working at the scene. According to preliminary data, Radkovsky was shot from small-caliber weapons.

Radkovsky is a member of the Batkivschyna party.

Interfax-Ukraine
