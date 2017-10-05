Ukraine blames other side for ceasefire breaches at contact group meeting

The Russian side and representatives of certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions have breached obligations they took up as part of the "school truce," the Ukrainian party to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) said in Minsk.

"Since August 25, illegal armed units in certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions fired on the Ukrainian military's positions 979 times, including with tank and artillery weapons; a Grad multiple rocket launcher was used yesterday on the Mariupol sector [the area of the populated locality of Hnutove and Vodiane]. Five servicemen have been killed and another 37 injured during the ceasefire," Darka Olifer, a spokesperson of Leonid Kuchma, the second Ukrainian President and the country's envoy to the contact group, wrote on her Facebook page following the meeting in Minsk.

Since September 22, illegal armed formations have fired six times on the Hranitne, Maryinka and Zaitseve populated localities, and the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) recorded a shelling in the area of the town of Stanytsia Luhanska in the Luhansk region on September 30, she said.

This "once again disrupts the implementation of the Trilateral Contact Group's framework decision on the disengagement of forces and means and jeopardizes the implementation of the Minsk Accords as a whole," Olifer said.

It was earlier reported that on August 23, the Contact Group in Minsk reached an agreement on the "school truce," effective August 25.