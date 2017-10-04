Facts

13:33 04.10.2017

NABU summons Odesa mayor for questioning on witness stand

Mayor of Odesa Henadiy Trukhanov has arrived in Kyiv and appeared before the investigator of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), the Odesa 7th Channel has reported referring to the words of the mayor.

According to the TV channel, Trukhanov was summoned to the NABU in connection with the investigation of the purchase of the building for the centralized deployment of Odesa City Council's departments.

Activists of a number of public organizations and journalists have repeatedly written that this building was purchased by the city council at an extremely inflated price (UAH 185 million), and then was repaired under overpriced prices.

The press service of the Odesa City Council told the Interfax-Ukraine agency that Trukhanov was in Kyiv.. However, according to the official order of the mayor, he left for the capital to resolve issues of local government in the Cabinet.

The press service didn't report whether Trukhanov had visited the NABU.

Interfax-Ukraine
