Investigation of 'Yanukovych clan' crimes complete

Head of Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) Yuriy Lutsenko has said the investigation of suspects involved in economic crimes committed by disgraced former President Viktor Yanukovych (2010-2014) and his allies is complete.

"We finished the investigation on all key suspects of organized criminal groups involving Yanukovych on the economic crimes front. Judges have practically all given permission to conduct trials in absentia. There is one case remaining involving Eduard Stavytsky, the former Energy and Coal Industry Minister," Lutsenko said on Tuesday during a joint press briefing with Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko.

"To complete the set, we'll start act in courts with charges against Yanukovych's organized criminal group for economic improprieties," Lutsenko said, adding that the case involving shootings on Independence Square [the Maidan Nezalezhnosti during the Revolution of Dignity in early 2014] has been sent to court and hearings would commence in Kyiv on October 5.

"This is the case that society has waited for all these years. It is what parliament said should be priority number 1. I can report that investigators and prosecutors have done an enormous amount of work and we think we are ready to indict Yanukovych, [ex-minister of internal affairs Vitaliy] Zakharchenko, [ex-chief of the SBU Security Service Oleksandr] Yakymenko and other ex-officials from law enforcement agencies," Lutsenko said.