Facts

14:35 04.08.2017

Kistion predicts decline in coal stocks at TPPs over summer consumption peak, repair of NPP reactors

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Kistion has predicted a small decline in coal stocks at warehouses of thermal power plants (TPPs) over the summer peak of electricity consumption and scheduled repair of reactors of nuclear power plants (NPPs), which will be prepared for the winter period.

"Summer is the second peak period when the Ukrainian power grid should operate under the spotlight. Now everything is in line with the schedule not only for coal accumulation, but also in electricity generation," the press service of the Ukrainian government reported, citing Kistion.

He said that today coal stocks at warehouses of TPPs and combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) total 2.344 million tonnes, including 1.477 million tonnes of gas coal and 867,000 tonnes of anthracite. Anthracite stocks continue expanding, and the plants burning gas coal have the main burden.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Prosecutors under court decision pass to Ukrzaliznytsia 1,000 wagons earlier belonging to Klymenko's Unison Group

Fifty-nine civilians killed in Donbas in 2017

PGO finds no criminal proceedings against Saakashvili

NABU detains relative of ex-director of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP suspected of Energoatom's funds embezzlement

Wladimir Klitschko finishes his boxing career

LATEST

Online map of public spaces presented in Ukraine

One military killed, five wounded during military drills at training range in Kyiv region

Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 21 times in past day

Turchynov inspects Russian TV jamming system along contact line in Donbas

Defense Ministry not signing deals with defense industry enterprises, already disrupted govt order for 2017 – MP Tymchuk

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
купить парту на price.ua
ADVERTISING