PGO finds no criminal proceedings against Saakashvili

Former Georgian president and ex-head of the Odesa regional state administration Mikheil Saakashvili is not a suspect or defendant in any criminal proceedings, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said.

"No criminal proceedings involving Saakshvili as a suspect or a defendant were found following the processing of the bulk of information in the Unified Pretrial Investigations Register," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a response to lawyer Pavlo Bohomazov's request dated August 2 posted on the website of Saakashvili's Movement of New Forces party on Friday.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office received requests from the Georgian General Prosecutor's Office and Justice Ministry on November 24, 2014, and February 19, 2015 asking that Saakashvili be put on a wanted list, imprisoned and extradited, the response said.

"The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office adopted a decision to refuse to extradite Saakashvili to Georgia following an extradition check conducted on March 31, 2015," it said.

It was reported on July 26, 2017 that Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko had issued a decree depriving Saakashvili of Ukrainian citizenship. The presidential office explained that Saakashvili's citizenship had been revoked due to his providing incorrect information in his application.

On July 29, Saakashvili said he intends to appeal the revocation of his Ukrainian citizenship with an administrative court, and then with the European Court of Human Rights.