Turchynov inspects Russian TV jamming system along contact line in Donbas

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov has tested the first prototype of the complex information countermeasures system in the area of responsibility of the operational-tactical grouping 'Donetsk.'

The NSDC secretary said that as promised, the complex system of information counteraction, which should be deployed along the demarcation line in the ATO zone, "will effectively block anti-Ukrainian television and radio broadcasting," the NSDC website reported on Friday morning.

"Importantly, this system allows selectively block analogue, digital and satellite TV and radio channels that spread separatist and pro-Russian propaganda, while not interfering with the work of Ukrainian TV and radio broadcasting," he said, adding that at his request the means were allocated to this system by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine from the reserve fund.

Turchynov said that the tests were successful: "Russian and separatist channels were reliably blocked, and at frequencies that are being blocked, this technique ensures unobstructed operation of Ukrainian channels."

Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine Leonid Yevdochenko reported to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine that after completing the system tests, it takes up to four months to deploy it along the entire line of demarcation.