People's Front calls on Poroshenko not to revise bill on Constitutional Court, procedure for changing appointment procedure for ombudsman

The People's Front faction has asked Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko not to succumb to "pressure" and "provocations" of political forces and not to revise the recently adopted law on the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

"The People's Front is convinced that pressure is being put on the president to amend the law despite common sense and to introduce norms which contradict established legal practice and the earlier decision of the Constitutional Court," says the faction's statement published on its website.

The post says that changing the procedure for selecting the authorized ombudsman for human rights from parliament is in compliance with the legal position established in 2012 by Ukraine's Constitutional Court based on Article 84 of the Constitution. The decision said parliament rules providing for secret elections of the ombudsman using bulletins is unconstitutional.

"Therefore, attempts to introduce changes to the existing law automatically give rise to a legal conflict," the People's Front said.