NABU detains relative of ex-director of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP suspected of Energoatom's funds embezzlement

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) on August 2 detained a relative of former director of Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant (NPP) suspected of embezzling UAH 27 million of funds of National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom, the press service of NABU has reported.

"According to investigators, this person using relative relations with former director of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP in 2012-2014 helped to win a tender to procure switchgear room equipment to two commercial structures… The equipment was supplied at high prices, and a damage of UAH 27 million was caused to the state," the press service said.

Thirteen more persons were notified that they are suspected of committing a crime. Four persons pleaded guilty and five persons were placed on a wanted list. NABU said that UAH 1.5 million was returned to the national budget, and property worth UAH 100 million was arrested.

As reported, from August 2012 through March 2014 director general of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP was Viacheslav Kuznetsov.