Facts

15:32 03.08.2017

NABU detains relative of ex-director of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP suspected of Energoatom's funds embezzlement

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) on August 2 detained a relative of former director of Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant (NPP) suspected of embezzling UAH 27 million of funds of National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom, the press service of NABU has reported.

"According to investigators, this person using relative relations with former director of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP in 2012-2014 helped to win a tender to procure switchgear room equipment to two commercial structures… The equipment was supplied at high prices, and a damage of UAH 27 million was caused to the state," the press service said.

Thirteen more persons were notified that they are suspected of committing a crime. Four persons pleaded guilty and five persons were placed on a wanted list. NABU said that UAH 1.5 million was returned to the national budget, and property worth UAH 100 million was arrested.

As reported, from August 2012 through March 2014 director general of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP was Viacheslav Kuznetsov.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Wladimir Klitschko finishes his boxing career

Law on Ukraine's Constitutional Court comes into effect

Russian militants attack ATO positions 30 times in past 24 hours

Sanctions against Russia should not undermine efforts of U.S. European allies in resolving conflict in Ukraine – Trump

Disengagement in Donbas possible only after ensuring 24-hour OSCE monitoring

LATEST

Financial service markets regulator decides to annul licenses of Financial Expert insurer

Yanukovych's lawyer says procedure of summoning his client to court violated

Delegation of Japanese Defense Ministry lay flowers to ATO Heroes Memorial at Cherniakhivsky Defense University

Police of Ukraine, GB intend to cooperate in combating organized crime

Political advisers to Normandy format leaders to hold meeting in Aug – Iryna Gerashchenko

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
продажа отбойных молотков на price.ua
ADVERTISING