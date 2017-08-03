Financial service markets regulator decides to annul licenses of Financial Expert insurer

The National Commission for Financial Service Markets Regulation of Ukraine in resolution No. 3228 dated July 25, 2017 annulled 16 voluntary insurance licenses issued to Financial Expert insurance double liability company (Kyiv) and four mandatory insurance licenses, the regulator has reported on its website.

The decision was made, as a head or an authorized person of the company was not present at the place of its registration and it is impossible to inspect the operations of the company. The company did not submit reports for 2016 and Q1 2017.

According to the resolution, an unscheduled inspection of the company was to be held from July 17 to 21. However, arriving at the place of registration of the company at 9, Boryspilska Street, the inspection group of the commission revealed that the address covers an area of about 10 hectares (according to the words of the guards of the territory). It has more than 100 buildings, of which 12 are located along the outer perimeter. There are no signs or signs of the presence of the Financial Expert in these buildings in the external perimeter, but there are various institutions and organizations, in particular: the company Milkiland, the State Space Agency of Ukraine, Kyiv Radio Plant, pawnshops, shops selling optics, fireworks and animal feed, a photo studio, pharmacies, banks, currency exchange offices, Velmart retail chain and other organizations.

The questioning of guards and cleaners of external perimeter buildings did not confirm the availability of the company's office here. According to the resolution, these workers told the inspection team that the premises belong to more than 20 owners, but they refused to provide their contacts. The buildings are located on the inner territory at 9, Boryspilska Street have their own access mode. The guard did not allow the inspection group to enter it.

The resolution will take effect on August 25, 2017.

Financial Expert insurer has been operating on the market since 2003. Its core business is risk insurance.

According to a posting on the company's website, in 2015 its shareholders were reshuffled.