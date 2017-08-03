Facts

13:31 03.08.2017

Yanukovych's lawyer says procedure of summoning his client to court violated

The Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv began to hear the high treason case of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych on Thursday.

The hearing was delayed by a number of technical problems. It started with the speech of public defender Vitaliy Meshechek, an Interfax correspondent reported from the courtroom.

The lawyer said that the procedure of summoning Yanukovych to court had been breached and the decision to conduct a special proceeding was unlawful.

"According to the ruling, the court processed the prosecutor's request for a special proceeding against Yanukovych. The request was upheld, and a special proceeding was ordered. This court order is unlawful, as it fails to comply with the criminal procedure norms and international laws," Meshechek said.

"In addition, there is no information that a relevant request for international legal assistance has been filed," he said.

