Facts

13:24 03.08.2017

Delegation of Japanese Defense Ministry lay flowers to ATO Heroes Memorial at Cherniakhivsky Defense University

The delegation of the Defense Ministry of Japan headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ro Manabe has visited the National University of Defense of Ukraine named after Cherniakhivsky in Kyiv.

Foreign guests were hosted by the acting head of the university, Lieutenant-General Anatoliy Syrotenko, the press service of the Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

Representatives of the delegation laid wreaths and flowers to the ATO Heroes Memorial.

