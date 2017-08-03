Law on Ukraine's Constitutional Court comes into effect

The law "On the Constitutional Court of Ukraine", meant to improve the level of protection of constitutional rights of citizens, came into force on Thursday, August 3.

This law was published in the Holos Ukrainy parliamentary newspaper on the previous day, on August 2. According to the law, it comes into force on the day after its publication in the official press.

As reported, on July 13, 2017 the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the law on the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. This law implements changes in the Constitution of Ukraine in the part of justice, determines the order of organization and activities of the Constitutional Court. In addition, the law provides for changing the procedure for the election and appointment of an authorized human rights representative of the Verkhovna Rada. Now the parliament will appoint the ombudsman by open ballot, and not by secret ballot.

On July 31, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko signed the law "On the Constitutional Court of Ukraine."

On August 1, Poroshenko said that he would soon submit to the parliament a draft law on amendments to the legislation regarding the appointment and dismissal of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights (ombudsman).

"The issue of the procedure for appointing and dismissing the ombudsman requires a separate decision, so in the near future the president will submit proposals to the parliament on amending the law "On the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights "and the law " On the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine" regarding appointment and dismissal of ombudsman," the presidential press service said.