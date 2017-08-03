Facts

12:58 03.08.2017

Law on Ukraine's Constitutional Court comes into effect

The law "On the Constitutional Court of Ukraine", meant to improve the level of protection of constitutional rights of citizens, came into force on Thursday, August 3.

This law was published in the Holos Ukrainy parliamentary newspaper on the previous day, on August 2. According to the law, it comes into force on the day after its publication in the official press.

As reported, on July 13, 2017 the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the law on the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. This law implements changes in the Constitution of Ukraine in the part of justice, determines the order of organization and activities of the Constitutional Court. In addition, the law provides for changing the procedure for the election and appointment of an authorized human rights representative of the Verkhovna Rada. Now the parliament will appoint the ombudsman by open ballot, and not by secret ballot.

On July 31, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko signed the law "On the Constitutional Court of Ukraine."

On August 1, Poroshenko said that he would soon submit to the parliament a draft law on amendments to the legislation regarding the appointment and dismissal of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights (ombudsman).

"The issue of the procedure for appointing and dismissing the ombudsman requires a separate decision, so in the near future the president will submit proposals to the parliament on amending the law "On the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights "and the law " On the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine" regarding appointment and dismissal of ombudsman," the presidential press service said.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

NABU detains relative of ex-director of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP suspected of Energoatom's funds embezzlement

Wladimir Klitschko finishes his boxing career

Russian militants attack ATO positions 30 times in past 24 hours

Sanctions against Russia should not undermine efforts of U.S. European allies in resolving conflict in Ukraine – Trump

Disengagement in Donbas possible only after ensuring 24-hour OSCE monitoring

LATEST

Financial service markets regulator decides to annul licenses of Financial Expert insurer

Yanukovych's lawyer says procedure of summoning his client to court violated

Delegation of Japanese Defense Ministry lay flowers to ATO Heroes Memorial at Cherniakhivsky Defense University

Police of Ukraine, GB intend to cooperate in combating organized crime

Political advisers to Normandy format leaders to hold meeting in Aug – Iryna Gerashchenko

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
продажа принтеров этикеток
ADVERTISING