Facts

12:28 03.08.2017

Police of Ukraine, GB intend to cooperate in combating organized crime

The leadership of the National Police of Ukraine and representatives of the British Embassy in Ukraine during the working meeting discussed issues and directions for further work in the fight against crime.

According to the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, during a meeting held on August 2, Patrick Torkington, a public relations officer of the British anti-crime unit, said that the main areas of interest for the UK are crimes falling into the category of organized crime.

During the meeting, the parties agreed on an exchange of experience. So, in the near future, representatives of the National Police of Ukraine will take a course of study in the UK, where they will be able to learn from the experience of British colleagues in the fight against organized crime.

Interfax-Ukraine
