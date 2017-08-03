Facts

12:23 03.08.2017

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry welcomes signing of treaty on friendship and cooperation between Bulgaria and Macedonia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the signing of the historic Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia.

"The signing of this important document will contribute to strengthening security, creating a climate of mutual trust and partnership in the region. The treaty is an example of the readiness of the leadership of Bulgaria and Macedonia to address important issues in a civilized way, professing European values and approaches," the website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The department says that the strengthening of the Bulgarian-Macedonian relations is important for Ukraine, taking into account the traditionally friendly relations of Ukraine with Bulgaria and Macedonia, as well as the loyalty of Ukraine, Macedonia and Bulgaria to European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

NABU detains relative of ex-director of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP suspected of Energoatom's funds embezzlement

Wladimir Klitschko finishes his boxing career

Law on Ukraine's Constitutional Court comes into effect

Russian militants attack ATO positions 30 times in past 24 hours

Sanctions against Russia should not undermine efforts of U.S. European allies in resolving conflict in Ukraine – Trump

LATEST

Financial service markets regulator decides to annul licenses of Financial Expert insurer

Yanukovych's lawyer says procedure of summoning his client to court violated

Delegation of Japanese Defense Ministry lay flowers to ATO Heroes Memorial at Cherniakhivsky Defense University

Police of Ukraine, GB intend to cooperate in combating organized crime

Political advisers to Normandy format leaders to hold meeting in Aug – Iryna Gerashchenko

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
товары для питомцев на price.ua
ADVERTISING