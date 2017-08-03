Ukrainian Foreign Ministry welcomes signing of treaty on friendship and cooperation between Bulgaria and Macedonia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the signing of the historic Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia.

"The signing of this important document will contribute to strengthening security, creating a climate of mutual trust and partnership in the region. The treaty is an example of the readiness of the leadership of Bulgaria and Macedonia to address important issues in a civilized way, professing European values and approaches," the website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The department says that the strengthening of the Bulgarian-Macedonian relations is important for Ukraine, taking into account the traditionally friendly relations of Ukraine with Bulgaria and Macedonia, as well as the loyalty of Ukraine, Macedonia and Bulgaria to European and Euro-Atlantic integration.