Russian militants attack ATO positions 30 times in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces have attacked Ukrainian army positions in Donbas 30 times in the past 24 hours, the press service of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) Headquarters has said.

"Tensions persist in the ATO zone. Illegal armed units breached the truce 30 times during the day. The enemy twice used 122mm artillery and fired mortars seven times," the ATO staff said on Facebook.

In the evening, the enemy opened fire from 82mm mortars, grenade launchers and armored personnel carriers twice on the Ukrainian fortified positions in the village of Vodiane, which is in the Mariupol sector. Almost at the same time, the militants used the same type of artillery systems near the village of Lebedynske. In addition, the enemy used small arms near the villages of Shyrokyne and Pavlopil at night.

In the Donetsk sector, the militants fired on the southern suburbs of Avdiyivka from 18:00 till midnight with grenade launchers and small arms.

In the Luhansk sector, the Ukrainian fortified positions in the villages of Krymske, Troyitske and Katerynivka came under enemy mortar fire.

"It should be added that yesterday's shelling of civilian houses in the village of Vodiane was recorded as a recent instance of escalation by the militants. At about 22:00 Kyiv time, the invaders lobbed at least six 120mm shells into the village," the report says.