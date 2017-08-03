ICRC transport food, hygienic kits and components for water supply to ORLO

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent ten tonnes of humanitarian cargo to the territories of Luhansk region uncontrolled by Kyiv, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported.

One truck from the ICRC entered the territory uncontrolled by Kyiv through the Novotroyitske checkpoint, the press service of the State Border Guard Service said on Thursday.

"The vehicle carried food and hygiene kits for residents of Luhansk region, as well as components for water supply with a total weight of ten tonnes," it said.