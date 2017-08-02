EU sees fight against corruption as priority of Ukrainian reforms

The European Union's special attention in the support of reforms in Ukraine is given to the scaled-up fight against corruption, Peter Wagner, the head of the Support Group for Ukraine, has said.

"For the EU, a scaled-up fight against corruption [in Ukraine] is a top priority because of its horizontal nature," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We keep stressing this: the intensive work on the anti-corruption front must not slow down. There is still a lot to do," he said.

In his words, the EU is very closely monitoring the situation.

"The EU in the last few weeks made it very clear that it, for example, doesn't deem the extension of the e-declaration to NGOs appropriate and that this should be corrected. We have also never hidden the fact that we attach great importance to a nomination process for the NABU [National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine] auditor which is conducted in a transparent and open way," he said.

In his words, it is a matter of urgency that Ukraine puts in place a judicial body responsible for the fight against corruption. "Guarantees must be put in place that this body will be independent in both a budgetary and a functional sense. It is necessary that this body enjoys the necessary authority and resources to fight corruption and that the selection of specialized anti-corruption judges happens in an open and transparent way," he said.

According to him, the EU and other international partners stand ready to contribute to a process as transparent as possible and to ensure that the selection will be based on merit and integrity. "People want to see justice happening in court, and corruption cases being brought to an end, through transparent judicial processes," he said.

"We witness a daily fight between vested interests and reformers in the country. For a reform to walk its way – from the agreement on its principles via the adoption of a legal act to its implementation and interpretation by courts – reaching consensus and close work between all three branches of government is necessary," he said.

"I think most of the reform areas are impacted by vested interests trying to slow progress down. Vested interests, by their nature, appear throughout different branches of power. It would be difficult to single out one entity or one institution particularly prone to it," he said.

Wagner said that among other areas where the EU provides support to EU is public administration. "In other reform areas, such as the public administration, there are European experts working with the Ukrainian government from the very beginning. Notably in areas covered by the Association Agreement and the DCFTA," he said.

In his words, this already starts with the preparation of new legislation by the ministries, but the EU is ready to support and also help afterwards with the implementation, if needed and requested by the Ukrainian side.

"In other areas we are supporting more indirectly, e.g. through the financing of certain World Bank activities for the land reform or the EBRD [European Bank for Reconstruction and Development] work of setting up business support throughout the country," he said.

He mentioned coordinated cooperation with the EU and other international partners with Ukraine in energy efficiency as a positive example. "I think the most recent and quite impressive success of the EU's and other international partners' coordinated cooperation with Ukraine is energy efficiency. The Rada has now passed three laws, one on the creation of an energy efficiency fund, one on energy efficiency in buildings and one on metering of heat and energy," he said.

"We are very actively involved in energy issues, and will continue supporting the Energy Efficiency Reform with a planned program of up to EUR 100 million over two years," he said.

"Other areas where the EU is strongly involved include the reform of the judiciary and law enforcement services, Public Finance Management, decentralization," he added.

Wagner also welcomed the Ukrainian government's proposal as for health care, pension and land reforms.

"I think the proposals which are currently discussed and have been presented around the preparation of the health reform, the pension reform, the land reform – all of which are being intensively discussed – show that the government is very seriously working on its part," he said.

Peter Wagner's full interview is available at interfax.com.ua/news/interview/439894.html