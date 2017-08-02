Ukraine, Korea may hold joint commission meeting on military-technical cooperation

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov and Korean Ambassador to Ukraine Lee Yang-goo have discussed issues at a meeting in Kyiv to deepen bilateral cooperation in the military-technical and space spheres.

The two also discussed a possible meeting of the joint commission for military and technical cooperation, which, according to Turchynov, can significantly accelerate the implementation of joint projects, the NSDC press service said.

"There is a wide range of areas where we could bring our cooperation to a fundamentally new level," the NSDC secretary said.

According to him, Ukraine and Korea have much in common – "they were forced to ensure the social, economic and democratic development of their countries in conditions of military confrontation."

In his turn, the ambassador pointed to the interest of the Government of the Republic of Korea in deepening cooperation with Ukraine. He also said that Korea supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

"We understand you because South Korea has experienced devastating wars, external pressure and serious economic crises, but without this obstacles our country would have never been as strong and developed as it is now. Any crisis provides an opportunity for further development," the NSDC press service quoted the diplomat as saying.

Lee Yang-goo expressed conviction that the bilateral cooperation can yield "extremely large-scale and positive results."