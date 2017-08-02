Russia's ignoring of ORDLO security issues not to allow achieve progress in other directions

The Ukrainian side in the Trilateral Contact Group has said that it is impossible to achieve progress on the political, humanitarian, economic directions in Donbas because of the neglect of security issues by the Russian Federation and the ORDLO, spokesperson for Leonid Kuchma, Ukraine's second president and representative in the Trilateral Contact Group, Darka Olifer has said.

"Ignoring of security issues by Russia and ORDLO does not allow achieve progress in other areas, particularly political, humanitarian, and economic ones," she wrote on Facebook following the TCG meeting on Wednesday.

According to her, the main issue of the TCG's work on this Wednesday was compliance with the ceasefire regime from the side of ORDLO.

"In the context of the agreements of the Normandy format leaders dated July 24, 2017, the Trilateral Contact Group urged the representatives of the ORDLO to ensure their commitments and stop shooting," Olifer said.

In addition, Kyiv insists on denouncing the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin recognizing documents issued by illegitimate authorities of the ORDLO; the rejection of the expropriation of Ukrainian enterprises in ORDLO, as well as the abolition of the pseudo-border and the introduction of the ruble zone.

Separately, the TCG participants once again noted that the statement about the so-called Malorossiya is a provocation and completely contradict the Minsk agreements.