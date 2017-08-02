Facts

18:20 02.08.2017

Russia's ignoring of ORDLO security issues not to allow achieve progress in other directions

The Ukrainian side in the Trilateral Contact Group has said that it is impossible to achieve progress on the political, humanitarian, economic directions in Donbas because of the neglect of security issues by the Russian Federation and the ORDLO, spokesperson for Leonid Kuchma, Ukraine's second president and representative in the Trilateral Contact Group, Darka Olifer has said.

"Ignoring of security issues by Russia and ORDLO does not allow achieve progress in other areas, particularly political, humanitarian, and economic ones," she wrote on Facebook following the TCG meeting on Wednesday.

According to her, the main issue of the TCG's work on this Wednesday was compliance with the ceasefire regime from the side of ORDLO.

"In the context of the agreements of the Normandy format leaders dated July 24, 2017, the Trilateral Contact Group urged the representatives of the ORDLO to ensure their commitments and stop shooting," Olifer said.

In addition, Kyiv insists on denouncing the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin recognizing documents issued by illegitimate authorities of the ORDLO; the rejection of the expropriation of Ukrainian enterprises in ORDLO, as well as the abolition of the pseudo-border and the introduction of the ruble zone.

Separately, the TCG participants once again noted that the statement about the so-called Malorossiya is a provocation and completely contradict the Minsk agreements.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Disengagement in Donbas possible only after ensuring 24-hour OSCE monitoring

Ukraine, Korea may hold joint commission meeting on military-technical cooperation

Kyiv calls to complete hostage list coordination to agree on their release at next TCG meeting

President signs law on extending raised export duty on scrap metal for another year

Ukrainian parliamentary opposition leader calls for involving U.S. in Normandy format talks

LATEST

EU sees fight against corruption as priority of Ukrainian reforms

Yanukovych submits statement to PGO, NABU and judges on state treason case

Local budgets will get over UAH 10 bln for road repairs and maintenance

EC initiates anti-dumping investigation into supply of ferrosilicon from Ukraine and Egypt

Sanctions to be imposed against Belarusian companies supplying goods to ORDLO

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
креатин цена
ADVERTISING