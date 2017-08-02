Facts

17:50 02.08.2017

Kyiv calls to complete hostage list coordination to agree on their release at next TCG meeting

The Ukrainian side at the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk has called for the coordination of hostage lists (in a written form) to be agreed upon, so that an agreement on the release of people would be reached at the next meeting of the TCG, spokesperson for Leonid Kuchma, Ukraine's second president and representative in the Trilateral Contact Group, Darka Olifer has said.

"The Ukrainian side has rigidly raised the issue of the inadmissibility of using tortures against illegally detained persons who are placed in the territory of the ORDLO. In particular, what is meant here is tortures of the disabled Liudmyla Surzhenko. And we call for the list to be finalized in writing so that to reach an agreement on the release of people at the next meeting of the TCG," Olifer wrote on Facebook following the results of the TCG meeting on Wednesday.

