Local budgets will get over UAH 10 bln for road repairs and maintenance

Local budgets in Ukraine will receive more than UAH 10 billion by the end of 2017 for road repairs and maintenance.

Such data are contained in the Ministry of Finance's analysis of changes to the national budget for 2017.

Since this year an experiment to finance road repairs and maintenance is under way, due to overfulfilment of customs payments, an artificial understatement of the planned figure of import value added tax (VAT) will lead to the fact that the local budgets will receive more than UAH 10 billion by the end of the year, the document reads.

"Despite the fact that the actual overfulfilment of this figure [import VAT] in the first half of the year was UAH 17.6 billion, the amendments to the national budget adopted by the Verkhovna Rada foresee the increase by only UAH 8.5 billion against UAH 33 billion proposed by the government," it says.

The Finance Ministry also notes the risks of non-fulfillment of revenues to the national budget from personal income tax, internal VAT and a number of other indicators.

The law on amendments to the law of Ukraine on the national budget for 2017 was signed by President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on August 1. The document was published on the same day.