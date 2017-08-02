Facts

16:36 02.08.2017

President signs law on extending raised export duty on scrap metal for another year

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed law No. 6382 on the prolongation of increased export duties on scrap metal in the amount of EUR30 per tonne, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on July 13, 2017 taking into account the president's proposals, for another year.

According to information on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the law on amendments to section 2 "Final and Transitional Provisions" of the law of Ukraine on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine concerning the reduction of scrap metal deficit in the domestic market was sent to the parliament on August 1.

As reported, the law on amending certain laws of Ukraine on reducing the deficit of scrap metal in the domestic market (No. 1455-VIII) was adopted on July 12, 2016. According to the document, export duties on scrap metal from September 15, 2016 were increased to EUR30/tonne from EUR10/tonne for a year. At the same time, registration of import scrap metal contracts was canceled.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Disengagement in Donbas possible only after ensuring 24-hour OSCE monitoring

Ukraine, Korea may hold joint commission meeting on military-technical cooperation

Kyiv calls to complete hostage list coordination to agree on their release at next TCG meeting

Ukrainian parliamentary opposition leader calls for involving U.S. in Normandy format talks

Working subgroups of trilateral contact group meeting in Minsk

LATEST

EU sees fight against corruption as priority of Ukrainian reforms

Yanukovych submits statement to PGO, NABU and judges on state treason case

Russia's ignoring of ORDLO security issues not to allow achieve progress in other directions

Local budgets will get over UAH 10 bln for road repairs and maintenance

EC initiates anti-dumping investigation into supply of ferrosilicon from Ukraine and Egypt

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
ассортимент женских джинсов на price.ua
ADVERTISING