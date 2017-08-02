President signs law on extending raised export duty on scrap metal for another year

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed law No. 6382 on the prolongation of increased export duties on scrap metal in the amount of EUR30 per tonne, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on July 13, 2017 taking into account the president's proposals, for another year.

According to information on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the law on amendments to section 2 "Final and Transitional Provisions" of the law of Ukraine on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine concerning the reduction of scrap metal deficit in the domestic market was sent to the parliament on August 1.

As reported, the law on amending certain laws of Ukraine on reducing the deficit of scrap metal in the domestic market (No. 1455-VIII) was adopted on July 12, 2016. According to the document, export duties on scrap metal from September 15, 2016 were increased to EUR30/tonne from EUR10/tonne for a year. At the same time, registration of import scrap metal contracts was canceled.