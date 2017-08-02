Sanctions to be imposed against Belarusian companies supplying goods to ORDLO

Sanctions will be introduced regarding Belarusian companies, supplying products to militants deployed on temporarily uncontrolled Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus Ihor Kyzym said.

"We officially warn the Belarusian side: if Belarusian companies supply products directly to militants, then sanctions will be imposed against them. What is more, not only from Ukraine: we will try to do everything that these sanctions would be introduced by the European Union, too," the ambassador said in an interview with the Belarusian News edition, published on Wednesday.

Kyzym said that if the cooperation of Belarusian companies with militants, in particular the Belarusian confectionary enterprise Kommunarka, is confirmed, such enterprises will no longer be able to supply their products to the territory of Ukraine.

"Recently, the Belsat TV channel published an investigation of the deliveries, where Kommunarka said it directly works with Donetsk ... If this information is confirmed, Kommunarka will get into the black list and won't be able to supply products to the territory Ukraine," the ambassador said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian diplomat said that the presence of Belarusian goods on store shelves in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine does not always mean the fact of direct supplies. "Sometimes Belarusian goods get there through intermediaries who buy Belarusian goods from Russian companies," he said.