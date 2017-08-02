Facts

15:51 02.08.2017

Ukrainian, Japanese defense ministry officials discuss cooperation prospects

First Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Ivan Rusnak has met with Deputy Defense Minister of Japan for International Relations Ro Manabe in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"The sides exchanged their views on the matters of defense policy, the military and political situation in the region and other issues related to defense, and agreed to continue cooperation between the defense departments and noted the importance of continuing relations between Ukraine and Japan in the defense industry," the press service of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine reported.

Also the report said the Japanese delegation will also visit defense industry enterprises of Ukraine.

