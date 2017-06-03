Two Ukrainian military killed, five wounded in ATO zone on Friday

Two Ukrainian servicemen were killed and five others were wounded in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) zone in Donbas region on Friday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Andriy Lysenko said.

"Over the past day as a result of active hostilities, two Ukrainian servicemen were killed, five were injured," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Saturday.

According to Lysenko, on Friday militants shelled residential areas of Maryinka four times, as a result of which two civilians, who were walking along the street at that time, were wounded. They were taken to a hospital in Kurakhove.

Militants also used mortars in Chermalyk firing more than 30 bombs at Ukrainian positions. Active fighting was also registered in Hnutove and Vodiane. In addition, militants violated the regime of silence in Novotroyitske. "All in all, 25 enemy attacks took place in the Mariupol sector over the past day, Ukrainian troops opened fire at least ten times," Lysenko concluded.

In the Luhansk sector, militants violated the silence regime 14 times. Most of the shellings took place in the Popasna district, heavy weapons were not used. Also, militants used light weapons and once an armored vehicle in the Krymske and Stanytsia Luhanska districts.

Fourteen shellings were registered in the Donetsk sector, the Defense Ministry's spokesman said. In particular, militants intensified their attacks on the Donetsk airport. "In Opytne, one enemy shelling occurred in the morning and one in the evening, in Pisky, the hostiles used mortars twice. 30 shells were fired," he said.

In the Kamianka-Avdiyivka sector, militants shelling at the Butivka Mine for 24 hours. The silence regime was also violated in Zaitseve and Mayororske.