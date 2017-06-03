Facts

12:53 03.06.2017

Ukraine's goal of NATO membership should be formalized legislatively

Ukraine's membership in NATO should be formalized at the legislative level as a priority of the state foreign policy, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy has said.

"After attending a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Tbilisi this week and following the results of the extremely fruitful communication with our allies and partners from the North Atlantic Alliance, I decided that Ukraine's membership in NATO should be formalized at the legislative level as a priority of the state foreign policy," Parubiy wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

According to him, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine registered bill No. 6470, which proposes introducing relevant changes to the law on the fundamentals of domestic and foreign policy and the law on the fundamentals of national security of Ukraine

He recalled that this year Ukraine celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Charter on a Distinctive Partnership with NATO, which is an important sign for the allies.

"I called on the factions to adopt this law in the near future," the speaker said.

Parubiy stressed that the Alliance is "a guarantor of security in the whole free world" and "the only force capable of stopping aggressive Putin's Russia." "Ukraine will become a NATO member," he added.

Загрузка...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Rada speaker to visit Italy on June 4-5

Shelling of Maryinka proves "DPR" reluctance to comply with ceasefire regime

Two civilians injured amid shelling of Maryinka

Court turns down Nasirov's request seeking medical attention abroad

ATO HQ: One Ukrainian soldier killed, three wounded in 15 attacks in Donbas since start of Friday

LATEST

EU Commissioner Hahn says EUR 50 mln may be assigned for humanitarian and infrastructure projects – Gerashchenko

Swiss embassy sends 30 truckloads of humanitarian aid to areas of Donetsk region beyond Kyiv control

Independent judiciary needed to reveal Ukraine's potential, attract foreign investment

Belarus plans to complete talks on accession to WTO in near future

Poroshenko to introduce package of bills on rural health reform soon

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/
ADVERTISING