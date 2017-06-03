Ukraine's goal of NATO membership should be formalized legislatively

Ukraine's membership in NATO should be formalized at the legislative level as a priority of the state foreign policy, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy has said.

"After attending a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Tbilisi this week and following the results of the extremely fruitful communication with our allies and partners from the North Atlantic Alliance, I decided that Ukraine's membership in NATO should be formalized at the legislative level as a priority of the state foreign policy," Parubiy wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

According to him, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine registered bill No. 6470, which proposes introducing relevant changes to the law on the fundamentals of domestic and foreign policy and the law on the fundamentals of national security of Ukraine

He recalled that this year Ukraine celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Charter on a Distinctive Partnership with NATO, which is an important sign for the allies.

"I called on the factions to adopt this law in the near future," the speaker said.

Parubiy stressed that the Alliance is "a guarantor of security in the whole free world" and "the only force capable of stopping aggressive Putin's Russia." "Ukraine will become a NATO member," he added.