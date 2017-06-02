Facts

19:11 02.06.2017

ATO HQ: One Ukrainian soldier killed, three wounded in 15 attacks in Donbas since start of Friday

Illegal armed groups in Donbas continue armed provocations against Ukrainian troops participating in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO), having attacked Ukrainian strongholds 15 times since the beginning of the day, repeatedly using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

"As a result of fighting today, one Ukrainian serviceman has been killed in action and another three have been wounded," the press centre of the ATO headquarters said in an update on Facebook on Friday evening.

Загрузка...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Two civilians injured amid shelling of Maryinka

Court turns down Nasirov's request seeking medical attention abroad

MPs Sobolev, Semenchenko call on Cabinet to ban coal imports from Russia

Possible illegal enrichment of Liovochkin being investigate

SBU has no evidence of Russian special services' involvement in attempted murder of Osmayev, Okuyeva

LATEST

Poroshenko to introduce package of bills on rural health reform soon

Political expert predicts hot political summer in Ukraine

PACE to consider resolution on possibility of impeaching Assembly president

Condition of Osmayev is serious but stable

Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 28 times on June 1

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
заказать термобелье на price.ua
ADVERTISING