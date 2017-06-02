ATO HQ: One Ukrainian soldier killed, three wounded in 15 attacks in Donbas since start of Friday

Illegal armed groups in Donbas continue armed provocations against Ukrainian troops participating in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO), having attacked Ukrainian strongholds 15 times since the beginning of the day, repeatedly using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

"As a result of fighting today, one Ukrainian serviceman has been killed in action and another three have been wounded," the press centre of the ATO headquarters said in an update on Facebook on Friday evening.