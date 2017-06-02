Political expert predicts hot political summer in Ukraine

Political summer 2017 will be active and will become the threshold for the beginning of the presidential campaign, Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov has said.

"We traditionally regard the summer political period as a dead political season, but I think that this year it will be quite active, because since the autumn of 2017 such non-latent and full-scale preparations for the presidential election of 2019 will begin," Karasiov said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine Information Agency in Kyiv on Friday.

According to the political expert, the political elite in Ukraine defeated the society, and "the political regime began its transformation towards strengthening the power of those who are in power today" and this is connected not only with objective, but also subjective reasons.

He said that it was not about personalizing the authoritarian regime, but rather about the collective authoritarian regime. "I would call this regime a pantocracy, since five people consolidate power today - Poroshenko [Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko], Turchynov [Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov], Avakov [Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov], Groysman [Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman] and Yatsenyuk [leader of the People's Front party Arseniy Yatsenyuk], said Karasiov.

According to the expert of the Strategic Consulting Corporation Gardarica Kostiantyn Matviyenko, the possibility of a social explosion in Ukraine remains.

"Will there be a social explosion? Unfortunately, it is not fully removed from the agenda [...] The protest moods are very high in the society, they are even higher than on the eve of the second Maidan [...] but such a danger exists for sure," he said.

"And the evidence that the government understands this is the decree of the defense minister to mobilize reservists [...] They will mobilize those who most inclined to protests [...] You understand that there is no military need to mobilize them," Matviyenko said.