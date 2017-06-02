Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Unjustified Sanctions Influence on Ukrainian Lottery Market Operation'

On Friday, June 2, at 10.30, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Unjustified Sanctions Influence on Ukrainian Lottery Market Operation" about an unfounded sanction mechanism as a discriminating tool on the lottery market. The participants will include Vice President of M.S.L. LLC nationwide lottery operator Yevhen Vlasenko and Partner of law firm "Jurimex" Maryna Slobodnychenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation is required by phone: (095) 273 2469.