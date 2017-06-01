EU's three-year anti-corruption initiative launched in Ukraine

EUACI, the EU's three-year Anti-Corruption Initiative, has been launched in Ukraine. The program costs EUR 15.84 million.

"I am happy that today we are launching this large-scale initiative to battle corruption. The EU wants to help Ukraine combat graft and expects Ukraine to take the corresponding actions," said Johannes Hahn, the European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations.

The anti-corruption initiative will be implemented with the support of the EU and the Danish government.

Hahn said the aim of the EU program is to boost the capacity of newly formed Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions, as well as step up outside control over the process of reform from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and support involvement of civil society and media. The European Commission's contribution to the program's budget is EUR 14.5 million, while the Danish Foreign Ministry is contributing EUR 1.34 million.

The program is comprised of three elements. The first is to strengthen anti-corruption organs in the ability to conduct investigations and punish corrupt practices. Various types of support will be provided, including expert advice and IT assistance.

The second component provides for the creation of a consultative council of international experts, who will help the Verkhovna Rada's committing on preventing and combating corruption to track legislation in the sphere of corruption and implementation of reforms.

The third element will foster involvement of civil society and media in anti-corruption activities, especially in the regions, by means of issuing grants.