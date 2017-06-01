Requests for stripping Deidei and Lozovoy of parliamentary immunity sent to PGO

Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Nazar Kholodnytsky has sent to the prosecutor general the finalized requests for the removal of parliamentary immunity from MPs Yevhen Deidei and Andriy Lozovoy.

"Yesterday the documents were signed, I again sent the relevant requests to the prosecutor general," Kholodnytsky told journalists in Kyiv on Thursday, answering a question on whether the SAPO finalized the requests for the removal of immunity from Deidei and Lozovoy.

As reported, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine prepared a submission to the Verkhovna Rada requesting the removal of parliamentary immunity from lawmakers Hennadiy Bobov, Yevhen Deidei and Andriy Lozovoy. "During the checks of submitted electronic declarations by the PGO, Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, requests for the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine were prepared for the removal of parliamentary immunity from MPs Hennadiy Bobov (under Articles 212 and 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), Yevhen Deidei (Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ) and Andriy Lozovoy (Articles 212 and 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," Lutsenko reported on May 19.

Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is dedicated to evasion from payment of taxes and duties, Article 366 of the Criminal Code deals with declaring untrue information and illegal enrichment.

On May 23, the prosecutor general's press secretary, Larysa Sarhan, said that requests for stripping immunity from Lozovy and Deidei were temporary withdrawn for completion.

On May 26, Member of the Vidrodzhennia group in the Ukrainian parliament Bobov admitted to tax evasion and pledged to pay $1 million in unpaid taxes. The same day, Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko confirmed the receipt of UAH 37.9 million from the MP.

The prosecutor general's press secretary said that the request for stripping Bobov of his parliamentary immunity from prosecution was removed after relevant criminal proceedings had been closed.