EU concerned about politicizing of appointment of NABU auditors

European Union Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn has said Brussels is concerned about politicization of the appointment of members of the external control commission which will conduct an independent evaluation (audit) of the efficiency of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the obligation of filing electronic declaration for members of non-governmental organizations and members of supervisory boards from among non-residents.

The recent changes in the law on e-declaration that obliged NGO members and members of supervisory boards from among non-residents to disclose their income declarations is a mistake, he said during the launch of the EU anti-corruption initiative in Kyiv on Thursday adding that he is happy that the Ukrainian president wants to correct this error.

Hahn noted that it is also necessary to appoint the remaining two auditors of the NABU while observing the existing laws.

NABU is among Ukraine's achievements in the fight against corruption, but the EU is concerned that its independence and efficiency are often questioned, the commissioner said. At the moment, the EU is concerned by the fact that the appointment of auditors of NABU is being politicized, he added.