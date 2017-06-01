Legal mechanisms for introducing visa regime with Russia ready

Ukraine's Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko has said that the legal mechanisms for the introduction of a visa regime with the Russian Federation are ready and the department will help colleagues from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work out the decision in legal terms.

"The legal mechanism is absolutely ready. It is a technical process. If there is a political decision, Ukraine is ready," Petrenko said, answering the question as to whether Ukraine is ready in a legal manner to introduce a visa regime with the Russian Federation if an appropriate political decision is taken.

According to the minister, the team of the Justice Ministry is ready to help colleagues from the Foreign Ministry "to quickly develop solutions in fulfillment of political decisions and launch this process."

"I think that this issue is relevant and it, as the NSDC secretary said, it had even already overriped," Petrenko said.