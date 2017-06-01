Facts

13:19 01.06.2017

Militants fire on Ukrainian army positions 35 times

Over the past day, militants have fired upon positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 35 times in the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) area, as a result of which two servicemen have been wounded, the press service of the ATO headquarters has reported.

"During the past 24 hours, the shelling of the positions of the ATO forces by the pro-Russian militants did not abate, although the intensity of the enemy's armed provocations along the entire disengagement line somewhat decreased, yet Russian terrorist groups used weapons against the Ukrainian Armed Forces 35 times, twice, including artillery systems forbidden by Minsk agreements ... Two soldiers of the Ukrainian army were injured," a message posted on the staff's Facebook page on Thursday morning, says.

In the Mariupol sector, the militants opened fire on the Ukrainian positions 15 times, significantly intensified with the onset of twilight. The illegal armed formations fired at the strongholds of the ATO in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka from the mortars of the 120-mm, 82-mm caliber and small arms. Nearby, in the Maryinka area, the militants also used 82-mm mortars and grenade launchers. The enemy sniper fired there as well. It was restless in this sector near Shyrokyne, Vodiane, Pavlopil, Berezova and Chermalyk, where the illegal armed formations were traditionally ranging with a variety of small arms and grenade launchers of various modifications. The militants also fired from an infantry fighting vehicle and 82-mm mortar shells nearby Vodiane and Shyrokyne.

In the Donetsk sector militants often used weapons on the outskirts of Avdiyivka. In the southern and eastern suburbs of this settlement, the enemy was ranging on the positions of the Armed Forces from small arms and grenade launchers. In the evening one of the strongholds of the ATO forces was intensively fired on from mortars, including a 120-mm caliber. One violation of the conditions of non-use of weapons was recorded in the north-east in Verkhniotoretske, Zaitseve and Troyitske. Militants used infantry weapons there.

In the Luhansk sector there were recorded eight cases of the use of weapons by illegal armed formations. In particular, after 18.00 and until midnight the militants fired on from the grenade launchers and small arms on the strongholds of the ATO forces in Krymske, Novozvanivka and Donets station. The enemy's infantry fighting vehicle also fired on Krymske.

