Klimkin calls decision of Stockholm gas dispute tribunal Ukraine's victory over Russia's energy aggression

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has called the decision of the Stockholm Tribunal in the dispute between Naftogaz Ukrainy and Russian Gazprom, Ukraine's victory over the energy aggression of the Russian Federation.

"The pure victory of Ukraine and European rules over the energy aggression of the Russian Federation and the monopoly of Gazprom. "The contract negotiations" are no longer valid. Only European rules," Klimkin wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

As reported, on May 31 the ruling of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce in the dispute between Naftogaz Ukrainy and Gazprom gave Naftogaz a right to demand a reduction in the gas price under a contract with the Russian monopolist based on market conditions, and also canceled the requirements of Gazprom to NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy based on the principle "take or pay" and completely canceled the ban on Ukraine's re-export of gas.