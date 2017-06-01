Facts

11:27 01.06.2017

Klimkin calls decision of Stockholm gas dispute tribunal Ukraine's victory over Russia's energy aggression

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has called the decision of the Stockholm Tribunal in the dispute between Naftogaz Ukrainy and Russian Gazprom, Ukraine's victory over the energy aggression of the Russian Federation.

"The pure victory of Ukraine and European rules over the energy aggression of the Russian Federation and the monopoly of Gazprom. "The contract negotiations" are no longer valid. Only European rules," Klimkin wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

As reported, on May 31 the ruling of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce in the dispute between Naftogaz Ukrainy and Gazprom gave Naftogaz a right to demand a reduction in the gas price under a contract with the Russian monopolist based on market conditions, and also canceled the requirements of Gazprom to NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy based on the principle "take or pay" and completely canceled the ban on Ukraine's re-export of gas.

Загрузка...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Some 13 trucks with ICRC humanitarian aid enter ORDO

Turchynov wants speedy introduction of visa regime with Russia

Stets resigns as information policy minister for health reasons

Ukraine lags behind implementation plan of Association Agreement with EU

Ukrainian FM, U.S. Senator Booker discuss security situation in Donbas

LATEST

June 1 press conference 'Era Media and National Public Broadcasting Company Interaction and Cooperation: Reboot' cancelled

Ukrainian army positions fired upon twice since day start

Three-fourths of Ukrainians believe country is developing in wrong direction

Kyiv ready for broad compromise on hostage release

MEPs welcome Dutch Senate's ratification of EU-Ukraine agreement

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
принтеры этикеток в онлайн магазине
ADVERTISING