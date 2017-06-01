Facts

11:14 01.06.2017

Some 13 trucks with ICRC humanitarian aid enter ORDO

Some13 trucks from the mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) with humanitarian assistance have entered an uncontrollable part of the Donetsk region on Wednesday, May 31, the official website of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

"Some 13 trucks from the mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross traveled to the uncontrolled territory through the Novotroyitske checkpoint," a report says.

"Vehicles transported food, hygiene kits, medicines and building materials with a total weight of about 222 tonnes for the residents of the Donetsk region," the State Border Guard Service reported.

