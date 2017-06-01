Facts

10:40 01.06.2017

Turchynov wants speedy introduction of visa regime with Russia

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov wants the speedy introduction of the visa regime with the Russian Federation.

"I believe that this issue has not just become imminent, but become overripe. It must be fulfilled as soon as possible," Turchynov told reporters before the sixth National Prayer Breakfast in Kyiv on Thursday.

"We will have an open entrance to Europe, and it is necessary to build a border in the east that will protect civilization from the aggression of the Russian Federation, from the penetration of hybrid provocative technologies of the Russian Federation to the West. And it is Ukraine that has ran afoul of Russia - probably this is our historical mission," he said.

Turchynov said that if the decision on the introduction of a visa regime with the Russian Federation is to be taken by the Verkhovna Rada, then the measures of its implementation should be developed by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Interfax-Ukraine
