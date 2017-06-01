Ukrainian army positions fired upon twice since day start

The militants have violated the "ceasefire regime" twice since the beginning of the day by opening fire on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 112.ua TV channel reported.

"For the first night since the new 'truce' the militants have opened fire twice," the website of 112.ua TV channel said, referring to the statement by Anton Myronovych, spokesman for the press center of the ATO headquarters.

According to him, the sniper of militants fired in the area of Pavlopil, and anti-tank grenade launchers of illegal armed formations were used in the area of Shyrokyne.