Facts

14:50 31.05.2017

Groysman to visit Mariupol on June 1

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman will carry out a working trip to Mariupol (Donetsk region) on Thursday, June 1, the governmental website reports.

The program of the trip is not indicated.

Interfax-Ukraine
