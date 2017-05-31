Groysman to visit Mariupol on June 1
Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman will carry out a working trip to Mariupol (Donetsk region) on Thursday, June 1, the governmental website reports.
The program of the trip is not indicated.
