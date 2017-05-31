Facts

14:37 31.05.2017

EU permanent reps to discuss preparations for bilateral summits with Ukraine, China and Japan

The Maltese presidency of the EU has announced that the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU countries (Coreper) will discuss on Wednesday preparations for a number of forthcoming bilateral summits to the European Union.

We are talking about the EU-China summits in Brussels scheduled for June 2, the EU-Ukraine in Kyiv scheduled for July 12-13 and the perspective of the EU-Japan summit, the timing of which has not been agreed upon yet.

In addition, the permanent representatives will consider the agenda of the forthcoming EU Council on Foreign Affairs in Luxembourg scheduled for June 19, as well as a number of other specialized EU Councils.

The draft budget of the European Union for 2018, proposed on the eve of the European Commission is among the topics for discussion at the Coreper meeting. It should be further considered by the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament.

Interfax-Ukraine
