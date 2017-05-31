Facts

14:15 31.05.2017

Groysman says Ukraine may become EU member in 'medium term'

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman is confident that Ukraine will be able to become a member of the European Union in the medium term.

"I deeply believe that Ukraine can become a full-fledged member of the European Union in the medium term," he said during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Wednesday.

The prime minister said that the steps that must be taken to achieve EU membership are, first of all, necessary for Ukraine itself.

