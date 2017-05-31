Ukraine lags behind implementation plan of Association Agreement with EU

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze claims that Ukraine is lagging behind the implementation plan for the Association Agreement with the European Union.

"We lag behind in the schedule of the Agreement implementation and this backlog is significant enough. I said in March that Ukraine in 2016 implemented only 26 acts of EU law from the planned 130 into its legislation," the deputy PM said during the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Wednesday.

Klympush-Tsintsadze said that the Agreement was not fully implemented in any of the spheres: be it the sphere of transport or finance or the provision of services by the customs house.