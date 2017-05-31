Facts

13:25 31.05.2017

Kyiv ready for Normandy format summit

Ukraine reiterated its readiness for a summit of the Normandy format member countries (France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia) at the recent meeting of deputy foreign ministers, informed the sides about escalating tensions in Donbas and urged the release of prisoners, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mariana Betsa told reporters on Wednesday.

"Like our partners, the Ukrainian side reaffirmed its readiness for the summit meeting, but Russia did not exhibit any preparedness whatsoever," Betsa said.

The sides listened to reports on the activity of the Trilateral Contact Group's subgroups, she said.

"We also raised the question of escalating tensions in Donbas, the declaration of another ceasefire, and the 'all for all' prisoner swap," Betsa said.

A roadmap of the implementation of the Minsk Agreements was not discussed, she said.

Russia has not fulfilled a single provision of the Minsk Agreements, Betsa said.

It had been reported earlier that deputy foreign ministers of the Normandy format member countries met in Berlin on Tuesday. First Deputy Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko represented Ukraine at the meeting.

